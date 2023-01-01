Menu
2012 Hyundai Accent

142,999 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2012 Hyundai Accent

2012 Hyundai Accent

GL

2012 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

142,999KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9967406
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE7CU006639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Hyundai Accent GL Hatchback Certified Financing

Runs and drives great, everything works, and comes certified!

Automatic

142,999 kms

No accidents check carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=KpQBwlNx8mUAK2/ltDzgNlsA6+ZAMeVY

KMHCT5AE7CU006639

5 seater

Gas sipper 1.6 L 4 cyl

AC works

Fresh tires

New brakes

Financing available for everyone

Price is $7,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:

Oil Change - $129

Rust Proofing - $199

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!


READ IMPORTANT:

This car is available for viewing anytime at




529 Speers road Oakville




between 9 am to 6 pm Monday to Fri and Saturdays 10 am to 4 pm.



Test drives are available BY APPOINTMENT ONLY after viewing the car in the showroom and liking it.

Call Rus for Inquires +1 647 572 8479  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

