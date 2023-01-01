$7,999+ tax & licensing
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Toronto Car Experts
647-374-4006
2012 Hyundai Accent
GL
Location
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
142,999KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9967406
- VIN: KMHCT5AE7CU006639
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,999 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs and drives great, everything works, and comes certified!
Automatic
142,999 kms
No accidents check carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=KpQBwlNx8mUAK2/ltDzgNlsA6+ZAMeVY
5 seater
Gas sipper 1.6 L 4 cyl
AC works
Fresh tires
New brakes
Financing available for everyone
Price is $7,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at
529 Speers road Oakville
between 9 am to 6 pm Monday to Fri and Saturdays 10 am to 4 pm.
Test drives are available BY APPOINTMENT ONLY after viewing the car in the showroom and liking it.
Call Rus for Inquires +1 647 572 8479
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
