2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

122,718 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

AUTO 5 DR HATCH NEW TIMEING BELT LOW KM NO ACCIDE

2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

AUTO 5 DR HATCH NEW TIMEING BELT LOW KM NO ACCIDE

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

122,718KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6374783
  VIN: KMHDB8AE0CU141292

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Wagon
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 5-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 122,718 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO 5DR HATCHBACK WAGON  ONE OWNER NO ACCDIENT LOCAL ONTARIO CAR FAX VERIFIED LOW KM ONLY 122718KM   NEW TIMING BELT DONE ON 109200KM  SAFETY CERTIFIED NEW  ALL 4 BRAKES PADS+ ROTORS DONE THE DAY OF LISTING , Loaded WITH ICE COLD A/C KEYLESS ENTRY,POWER MIRROS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED FRONT SEATS

NICE COMBINATION OF SILVER EXTERIOR ON HEATED BLACK  INTERIOR Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST 

ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENT  CAR FAX VERIFIED LOCAL ONTARIO

https://vhr-legacy.carfax.ca/en?id=VPQhDl%2bgP3HgQ3qmT6VnnA%2b4fGktqtKZ

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339) 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

EXTENDED Warranty available up to 5 years some conditions apply******

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

