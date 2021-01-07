Menu
2012 Kia Rio

162,845 KM

Details Description

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Absolute Auto Image

905-847-7999

EX,EX

Location

519 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

162,845KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6563570
  • Stock #: 00855
  • VIN: KNADN5A35C6730798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Blue Pearl
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 00855
  • Mileage 162,845 KM

Vehicle Description

VEHICLE JUST ARRIVED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!PICTURES WILL BE POSTED SOON, AS THEY BECOME AVAILABLEVEHICLE COMES WITH 2 SETS OF TIRESADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDE SAFETY CERTIFICATION_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________WELCOME TO ABSOLUTE AUTO IMAGE We are OMVIC Certified Registered Members. We Thrive To Provide Superior Customer Service and Stock Very Selective Quality Vehicles. We Will Help You Find a Vehicle That Will Fit Your Lifestyle and Budget! Our Prices: Include Safety Certification (unless stated otherwise on the Ad)._____________________________________________________________________________________________________________Our Vehicles: Are Carfax Verified and go through a Multi Point inspection by our Certified Mechanics!_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________Financing is Available: On all Makes and Models, All Credit; Good, Bad, or No Credit, Up to 100% and Starting At 4.9% On Approved Credit._____________________________________________________________________________________________________________We Take Trade-Ins: Bring Your Vehicle And Have Our Experts Appraise It. We Buy Used Cars Even If You Do Not Buy From Us!_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________Warranty is Available: On All Makes And Models, Up To 3 or 4 Years With Lubrico Canada ( http://www.lubrico.com )_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________We Open 6 Days A Week: From 10 AM to 7 PM During The Week, And From 10 AM to 5 PM on Saturdays!_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________Please Visit us at 519 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario, L6K 2G4 - Tel: 905 847 7999 We Greatly Appreciate Your Business!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

