Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Lexus ES 350

142,151 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

Contact Seller
2012 Lexus ES 350

2012 Lexus ES 350

NAVIGATION, LEATHER, ROOF, CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Lexus ES 350

NAVIGATION, LEATHER, ROOF, CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

142,151KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8287137
  • Stock #: 5224
  • VIN: JTHBK1EG8C2477166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5224
  • Mileage 142,151 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oakville Autos

2012 Lexus ES 350 NA...
 142,151 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic LX,...
 496,322 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2006 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 246,312 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-7100

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory