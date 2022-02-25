$15,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Lexus ES 350
NAVIGATION, LEATHER, ROOF, CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
142,151KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
