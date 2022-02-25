2012 Lexus ES 350

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 2 , 1 5 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8287137

8287137 Stock #: 5224

5224 VIN: JTHBK1EG8C2477166

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 5224

Mileage 142,151 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.