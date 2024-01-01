Menu
2012 Lexus IS 250

95,572 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
C 2dr Conv Auto

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Used
95,572KM
VIN JTHFF2C26C2523368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 6871
  • Mileage 95,572 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
woodgrain trim
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Cabin Air Filter
Headlamp washers
Digital clock
Multi-information Display
Rear seat heater ducts
ashtray
(8) speakers
Anti-theft alarm system
Front/rear cup holders
Front seatback pockets
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Front centre console box
Door courtesy lamps
Electric rear window defroster w/timer
Outside temp gauge
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror
Illuminated entry w/fadeout

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr steering
Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
Dual Exhaust System
Acoustic control induction system (ACIS)
2.5L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6-Disc CD Changer

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) w/brake assist (BA)
Front knee airbags
All-position 3-point lap & shoulder belts
Front dual stage airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS)

Exterior

Fog Lamps
LED brake lamps
UV glass protection

Suspension

coil springs

Power Options

Pwr windows -inc: driver & front passenger auto up/down

Additional Features

door ajar
Pwr front/rear ventilated disc brakes
MP3/WMA
Auto Leveling Headlamp System
Integrated XM Satellite Radio
Auto Headlamp System
integrated turn signals
Warnings -inc: low fuel
Glove box lock
USB Audio input
Aluminum 3-piece pwr folding hardtop
3-dimensional chrome plated grille
Front passenger airbag status/occupancy classification indicator
Front/rear seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
Rear centre console box
Aluminum sports pedals w/rubber inserts
Shift position indicator
Aux Audio Input
P225/40R18 front & P255/40R18 rear all-season tires
Intermittent rain-sensing wipers
Scuff plates w/logo
3-spoke pwr tilt/telescopic leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls
Front windshield defroster
low engine oil level
High intensity discharge (HID) headlamps -inc: adaptive front lighting system
Independent double wishbone front suspension -inc: gas shocks
Multi-link rear control arms suspension -inc: gas shocks
Pwr adjustable heated electrochromic mirrors -inc: memory
Carpeted all-weather floor mats
Instrumentation -inc: dual trip odometer
driver & front passenger seat belt warning
Leather-wrapped shift knob w/metallic accent
Lexus premium audio -inc: AM/FM stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
2012 Lexus IS 250