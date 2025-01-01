2012 Lexus RX 350

Menu
<p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black; background: white;>A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: rgb(58, 58, 58); background: white;>NO HIDDEN FEES</span></strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: rgb(58, 58, 58); background: white;> and <strong>NO HAGGLE PRICING </strong>means you know exactly the great deal you are getting.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black; background: white;>* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE <strong>(CERTIFIED)</strong></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: rgb(58, 58, 58); background: white;>Price shown excludes</span><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;> HST, $12.50 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>Office: 905-844-7100</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>Or Email at:</span></strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;><span>  </span><strong>oakvilleautos@hotmail.com</strong></span></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1756414201022_45534241890619065 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2012 Lexus RX 350

130,609 KM

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4dr

2012 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4dr

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,609KM
VIN 2T2BK1BA2CC149529

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,609 KM

A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE

NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you are getting.

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE

Price shown excludes HST, $12.50 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Or Email at:  oakvilleautos@hotmail.com

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Carpeting
adjustable headrests
Rear seat heater ducts
Retained accessory pwr
Overhead sunglass storage
Front/rear cup holders
Front seatback pockets
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Dual illuminated visor/vanity mirrors
Cargo area tonneau cover
Pollen Filter
Cargo area tie-down rings
Illuminated entry system w/fadeout
Side & under cargo area storage compartments
Centre console box w/armrest
Eco indicator -inc: vehicle efficiency indicator
Pwr windows -inc: auto-up/down
Front door handle touch sensor lock/unlock
Driver/front passenger map pockets
Deodorizing air filter
Carpeted/all season front/rear floor mats

First Aid Kit
REAR SEAT SIDE AIRBAGS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) w/brake assist (BA)
Front knee airbags
Front dual-stage airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS)
Front passenger occupancy classification sensor
Front & rear outboard set belt pretensioners & force limiters
Front seat belt anchor height adjusters
Front/rear side roll-sensing curtain airbags (RSCA)

All Wheel Drive
Transmission Cooler
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Engine Oil Cooler
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr steering
HD battery
Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
Hill-start assist control (HAC)
Acoustic control induction system (ACIS)
3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
Independent double wishbone rear suspension -inc: coil springs

CARGO LAMP
Fog Lamps
Rear Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Roof-mounted spoiler
P235/60R18 mud & snow tires
LED brake lamps
Rain-sensing variable intermittent wipers w/de-icer

coil springs

Satellite roof-mounted fin antenna

low washer fluid
pwr lumbar support
Warnings -inc: low fuel
HD heater
6-speed super electronically controlled automatic transmission -inc: OD
Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: dust filter
Electroluminescent instrumentation gauges -inc: LED multi-information display
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: gas struts
Projector-style halogen headlamps -inc: automatic headlamp system
front seat belt warning
low engine oil level
rear seat remote release in cargo area
sequential shift mode
sliding rear seats w/recline
starter & alternator
washers
8 LCD display
pwr passenger recline
40/20/40 split rear seats -inc: adjustable headrests
Pwr front bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr adjustable seats

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
