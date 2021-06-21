2012 Lotus Evora

+ taxes & licensing
905-901-4613
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
905-901-4613
+ taxes & licensing
* WE LOVE OUR LOTUS' AND WE ARE ALWAYS BRINGING NEW LOTUS INVENTORY IN! - WE CURRENTLY HAVE 3 LOTUS IN STOCK - COME VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *
Finished in factory Nightfall Blue on a Premium Package exclusive Cognac Brown full leather interior. This Lotus Evora comes to us with Intelligent Precision Shift automatic transmission and the 2+2 seating layout. Lotus has always managed to turn heads no matter which version you drive but this example is truly one of a kind. Comes equipped with the following options:
- Intelligent Precision Shift (IPS) Automatic Transmission
- Drive mode for smooth and relaxed automatic shifting
- Steering wheel mounted paddles for spirited driving
- 2+2 seating layout for increased flexibility
- Five Spoke Classic design wheel finished in Silver, Cast (18 inch in front, 19 inch rear)
- Pioneer media control module with rear view camera and bluetooth connectivity
- Bilstein high performance gas dampers, front and rear
- Eibach coaxial coil springs, front and rear
- Increased RPM limit and sportier setting for Dynamic Performance Management (DPM)
- Sports Diffuser
- Titanium sports exhaust tailpipe
- Red painted Calipers
- Lotus/BOSCH tuned ABS system
- Cruise control
- Heated front seats
Lotus is known for ultra light cars that are fun to drive with a sense of distinction. The vehicle is capable of delivering 276 HP and 258 lb-ft of torque. At only 1,383 kg, it accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 5.0 seconds with a top speed of 262 km/h.
This one owner, locally owned, accidents and claims free vehicle is sold safety inspected and CarFax verified! Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4