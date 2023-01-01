$8,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-339-3330
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690
$8,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10386588
- VIN: JM1BL1V70C1571577
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 166,580 KM
Vehicle Description
The Mazda3 GS-Sky is a compelling option for those seeking a compact car that blended fuel efficiency with a sporty driving experience. Its SkyActiv technology made it a standout in its class, and it continued the Mazda3's tradition of offering a well-balanced combination of performance, style, and practicality.
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX!! LOCAL TRADE-IN!! CALL TODAY!!
THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD WITHOUT CERTIFICATION, BUT AT THE LOW ADDITIONAL COST OF $690+HST THE VEHICLE WILL COME SAFETY CERTIFIED, OIL CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!!
Financing Options Available!
TO CALL US 905-339-3330
We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2
PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS
TwinOaksAuto.Com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.