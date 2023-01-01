2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

$8,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 6 , 5 8 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10386588

10386588 VIN: JM1BL1V70C1571577

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 166,580 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Bluetooth Seating Heated Seats Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.