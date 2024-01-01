Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a stylish and sporty sedan thats easy on the wallet? Look no further than this 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY, now available at Twin Oaks Auto! This white beauty boasts a sleek design and a comfortable black interior, perfect for cruising around town or taking a long road trip. With a peppy 4-cylinder engine and a fun-to-drive manual transmission, this Mazda is sure to put a smile on your face. And with only 90,800km on the odometer, its just getting broken in.</p><p>This MAZDA3 is packed with features that make driving a pleasure. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, heated seats, and a sunroof for those sunny days. Stay connected with Bluetooth and cruise control for effortless driving. And feel safe and secure with features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and side airbags.</p><p><strong>5 Features with Sizzle:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Open up the roof and let the sunshine in!</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay warm and cozy during those chilly Canadian winters.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth:</strong> Stay connected and hands-free with your smartphone.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock your car with a simple push of a button.</li><li><strong>Manual Transmission:</strong> Take control and experience the thrill of shifting gears.</li></ol><p>Come down to Twin Oaks Auto today and test drive this exceptional 2012 Mazda MAZDA3. You wont be disappointed!</p><p> </p><p>THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEHICLE IS AN <strong>ADDITIONAL $690+HST</strong>. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VALID SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WELL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! </p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong></p><p><strong>TO CALL US 905-339-3330 </strong></p><p>We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2</p><p>PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS</p><p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>TwinOaksAuto.Com</span></p><p><em> </em></p>

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

90,800 KM

Details Description Features

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY | LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY | LOW KMS

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

  1. 1730393823
  2. 1730393830
  3. 1730393837
  4. 1730393843
  5. 1730393850
  6. 1730393856
  7. 1730393862
  8. 1730393870
  9. 1730393876
  10. 1730393885
  11. 1730393892
  12. 1730393900
  13. 1730393905
  14. 1730393912
  15. 1730393917
  16. 1730393923
  17. 1730393930
  18. 1730393937
  19. 1730393942
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
90,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1V79C1619836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and sporty sedan that's easy on the wallet? Look no further than this 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY, now available at Twin Oaks Auto! This white beauty boasts a sleek design and a comfortable black interior, perfect for cruising around town or taking a long road trip. With a peppy 4-cylinder engine and a fun-to-drive manual transmission, this Mazda is sure to put a smile on your face. And with only 90,800km on the odometer, it's just getting broken in.

This MAZDA3 is packed with features that make driving a pleasure. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, heated seats, and a sunroof for those sunny days. Stay connected with Bluetooth and cruise control for effortless driving. And feel safe and secure with features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and side airbags.

5 Features with Sizzle:

  1. Sunroof: Open up the roof and let the sunshine in!
  2. Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy during those chilly Canadian winters.
  3. Bluetooth: Stay connected and hands-free with your smartphone.
  4. Keyless Entry: Unlock your car with a simple push of a button.
  5. Manual Transmission: Take control and experience the thrill of shifting gears.

Come down to Twin Oaks Auto today and test drive this exceptional 2012 Mazda MAZDA3. You won't be disappointed!

 

THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEHICLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VALID SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing Options Available!

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS

TwinOaksAuto.Com

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto

Used 2013 Honda Civic Touring for sale in Oakville, ON
2013 Honda Civic Touring 135,880 KM $13,490 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT Limited for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra GT Limited 157,600 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Sienna LE for sale in Oakville, ON
2013 Toyota Sienna LE 196,600 KM $13,990 + tax & lic

Email Twin Oaks Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA3