2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY | LOW KMS
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 90,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and sporty sedan that's easy on the wallet? Look no further than this 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY, now available at Twin Oaks Auto! This white beauty boasts a sleek design and a comfortable black interior, perfect for cruising around town or taking a long road trip. With a peppy 4-cylinder engine and a fun-to-drive manual transmission, this Mazda is sure to put a smile on your face. And with only 90,800km on the odometer, it's just getting broken in.
This MAZDA3 is packed with features that make driving a pleasure. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, heated seats, and a sunroof for those sunny days. Stay connected with Bluetooth and cruise control for effortless driving. And feel safe and secure with features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and side airbags.
5 Features with Sizzle:
- Sunroof: Open up the roof and let the sunshine in!
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy during those chilly Canadian winters.
- Bluetooth: Stay connected and hands-free with your smartphone.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your car with a simple push of a button.
- Manual Transmission: Take control and experience the thrill of shifting gears.
Come down to Twin Oaks Auto today and test drive this exceptional 2012 Mazda MAZDA3. You won't be disappointed!
THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEHICLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VALID SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!!
Financing Options Available!
