2012 Mazda MAZDA3

190,663 KM

Details Description Features

$3,795

+ tax & licensing
$3,795

+ taxes & licensing

RSA Motors

905-399-3007

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Location

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,795

+ taxes & licensing

190,663KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6388613
  • Stock #: 593612
  • VIN: JM1BL1V79C1593612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 190,663 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles are pre-inspected, we offer certification. Mazda inspection available upon request. Extended warranty options available on every vehicle for your peace of mind.

 

 

2012 MAZDA 3 I 6 SPEED STANDARD MANUAL

 

NO ACCIDENTS / ONE OWNER / SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE / RUSTPROOFED IN THE PAST / NORMAL ONTARIO VEHICLE

 

SUNROOF / HEATED SEATS / 6 SPEED MANUAL / HANDFREE / AUX / AUTO HEADLIGHTS / A/C / CRUISE CONTROL / ALLOY RIMS

 

 

**CARFAX AVAILABLE**

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**WARRANTY AVAILABLE**

 

Finance this vehicle! We have financing available for all types of credit history. Good credit, or bad credit...all welcome! We can help whether you’re in a consumer proposal, divorce, negative equity, student, new to Canada, no credit. Prime, non-prime and in-house financing available. *DISCLAIMER* As per OMVIC regulations, This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification package is available for $699. Vehicle is drivable and can be licensed after certification is done. Tax and licensing are extra. Certification package includes safety done by a professional mechanic with 20+ years of experience, new oil change, new wipers, all fluids topped up. Our dealership is family owned, we don't have any commission based sales. No pressure sale, haggles, and no hassles. We will try our best to ensure you drive away with the car of your dream! Book an appointment now, you won't be disappointed!

 

RSA MOTORS

2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DR, OAKVILLE L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

 

WORKING HOURS:

MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 A.M. - 7 P.M.

SATURDAY 10 A.M. - 5 P.M.

SUNDAY CLOSED

 

**NOTE: DUE TO COVID-19 WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL TO BOOK AN IN PERSON OR VIRTUAL APPOINTMENT.**

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Bluetooth Connection

