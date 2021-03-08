Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

152,994 KM

Details Description Features

$5,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,490

+ taxes & licensing

RSA Motors

905-399-3007

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Location

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

  1. 1615313033
  2. 1615313033
  3. 1615313033
  4. 1615313033
  5. 1615313033
  6. 1615313033
  7. 1615313034
  8. 1615313034
  9. 1615313034
  10. 1615313033
  11. 1615313033
  12. 1615313034
  13. 1615313034
  14. 1615313034
  15. 1615313033
  16. 1615313034
  17. 1615313034
  18. 1615313034
  19. 1615313034
  20. 1615313034
  21. 1615313066
  22. 1615313067
  23. 1615313067
  24. 1615313067
  25. 1615313067
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,490

+ taxes & licensing

152,994KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6649331
  • Stock #: 669939
  • VIN: JM1BL1L71C1669939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 669939
  • Mileage 152,994 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles are pre-inspected, we offer certification. Mazda inspection available upon request. Extended warranty options available on every vehicle for your peace of mind.

 

 

2012 MAZDA 3 I

Hatchback / 4 Cylinders / Gas

JM1BL1L71C1669939

 

ONTARIO LOCAL VEHICLE / 12 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS ON FILE

 

BLUETOOTH / HEATED SEATS / POWER WINDOWS / A/C / CRUISE CONTROL / AUTO HEADLIGHTS / STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS

 

VERY WELL MAINTAINED / CLEAN BODY !!!

 

**CARFAX AVAILABLE**

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**WARRANTY AVAILABLE**

 

Finance this vehicle! We have financing available for all types of credit history. Good credit, or bad credit...all welcome! We can help whether you’re in a consumer proposal, divorce, negative equity, student, new to Canada, no credit. Prime, non-prime and in-house financing available. *DISCLAIMER* As per OMVIC regulations, This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification package is available for $699. Vehicle is drivable and can be licensed after certification is done. Tax and licensing are extra. Certification package includes safety done by a professional mechanic with 20+ years of experience, new oil change, new wipers, all fluids topped up. Our dealership is family owned, we don't have any commission based sales. No pressure sale, haggles, and no hassles. We will try our best to ensure you drive away with the car of your dream! Book an appointment now, you won't be disappointed!

 

RSA MOTORS

2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DR, OAKVILLE L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

 

WORKING HOURS:

MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 A.M. - 7 P.M.

SATURDAY 10 A.M. - 5 P.M.

SUNDAY CLOSED

 

**NOTE: DUE TO COVID-19 WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL TO BOOK AN IN PERSON OR VIRTUAL APPOINTMENT.**

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From RSA Motors

2017 Audi A4 S-LINE
 182,080 KM
$22,990 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 XLT
 148,418 KM
$16,880 + tax & lic
2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i
 89,987 KM
$13,949 + tax & lic

Email RSA Motors

RSA Motors

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Call Dealer

905-399-XXXX

(click to show)

905-399-3007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory