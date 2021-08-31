Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

160,456 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

905-337-9339

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GX SAFETY NO ACCIDENT PW PL PM

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GX SAFETY NO ACCIDENT PW PL PM

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-337-9339

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

160,456KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8040934
  • Stock #: 2920
  • VIN: JM1BL1UF1C1576943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,456 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO 4DR SEDAN , NO ACCIDENT,POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS ,KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER MIRRORS,

 SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

NICE COMBINATION GREY  EXTERIOR ON   BLACK  INTERIOR

CLEAN CAR FAX

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=tV200m93FP74evyvBneCrIy8ZZXyeLHoWE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

