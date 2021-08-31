2012 Mazda MAZDA3

+ taxes & licensing
905-337-9339
1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
905-337-9339
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO 4DR SEDAN , NO ACCIDENT,POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS ,KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER MIRRORS,
SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
NICE COMBINATION GREY EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR
CLEAN CAR FAX
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=tV200m93FP74evyvBneCrIy8ZZXyeLHoWE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5