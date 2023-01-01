Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA6

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2012 Mazda MAZDA6

2012 Mazda MAZDA6

4dr Auto GS-L Edition

2012 Mazda MAZDA6

4dr Auto GS-L Edition

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $590

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

122,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10290645
  • VIN: 1YVHZ8BH6C5M07042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

READ AD IN FULL! PLEASE CALL TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY AND TO BOOK APPOINTMENTS!!

Mazda has a reputation for creating vehicles that combine performance, style, and practicality. The 2012 Mazda6 GS embodies these qualities, making it a well-regarded choice in its class. The Mazda6 GS offers a compelling package with its stylish design, engaging driving dynamics, fuel efficiency, comfort, safety features, and overall value. It's a car that can provide an enjoyable driving experience for years to come.

REALLY SHARP MAZDA6! SUNROOF,ALLOY WHEELS!! DRIVES GREAT!! LOTS OF SERVICE RECORDS! CALL TODAY!!

THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD WITHOUT CERTIFICATION, BUT AT THE LOW ADDITIONAL COST OF $590+HST THE VEHICLE WILL COME SAFETY CERTIFIED, OIL CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing Options Available!

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS

TwinOaksAuto.Com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Email Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

