2012 Mazda MAZDA6
4dr Auto GS-L Edition
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $590
- Listing ID: 10290645
- VIN: 1YVHZ8BH6C5M07042
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 122,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Mazda has a reputation for creating vehicles that combine performance, style, and practicality. The 2012 Mazda6 GS embodies these qualities, making it a well-regarded choice in its class. The Mazda6 GS offers a compelling package with its stylish design, engaging driving dynamics, fuel efficiency, comfort, safety features, and overall value. It's a car that can provide an enjoyable driving experience for years to come.
REALLY SHARP MAZDA6! SUNROOF,ALLOY WHEELS!! DRIVES GREAT!! LOTS OF SERVICE RECORDS! CALL TODAY!!
THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD WITHOUT CERTIFICATION, BUT AT THE LOW ADDITIONAL COST OF $590+HST THE VEHICLE WILL COME SAFETY CERTIFIED, OIL CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED.
Vehicle Features
