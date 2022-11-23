Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

153,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

MMS Motors

905-844-8667

Contact Seller
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 250 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 250 4MATIC

Location

MMS Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-844-8667

  1. 1672694276
  2. 1672694309
  3. 1672694311
  4. 1672694311
  5. 1672694311
  6. 1672694311
  7. 1672694311
  8. 1672694311
  9. 1672694311
  10. 1672694311
  11. 1672694311
  12. 1672694311
  13. 1672694311
  14. 1672694311
  15. 1672694311
  16. 1672694311
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

153,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9446425
  • VIN: WDDGF8FB2CA675860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX VEREFIED  4MATIC

This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $695 additional to sale price+HST. Call us today to book an appointment for viewing. Or visit us at

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Monday - Friday 10-6

Saturday 10-2

***647 966 8667***

***905 844 8667***

***Lubrico warranty available ***

***Financing Available for all credit types***

$10,995+ HST and licensing- FINANCE PRICE

$11,995 + HST and licensng - CASH PRICE

Don't miss out on this deal , MMS operates with low Monthly cost that gives us an advantage in the market for providing lower prices. We are a Licensed Used Car Dealer and a proud member of OMVIC & UCDA. All of our vehicles have CARPROOF Reports

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Power Driver Seat
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MMS Motors

2018 BMW X5
93,500 KM
$36,888 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X3
129,785 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
111,000 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MMS Motors

MMS Motors

MMS Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-8667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory