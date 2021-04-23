Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

157,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

$19,995

Rotana Auto Sales

GL 350 BlueTec

Location

281 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

157,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7003490
  • Stock #: 1083
  • VIN: 4JGBF2FEXCA791623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE, LOW KMs ,Blind spot sensors, navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, power seats, and so many power options, non smoker unit. , two sets of keys. super clean interior and exterior. well kept and maintained. fully detailed.

Our price includes :


-Ontario Safety Standard Certificate .
-CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
PRICE+HST+License Fee Only.
Please Call to book your test drive .
Available Extended Warranty up to 5 years ( Engine, transmission & differential )

ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE.. APPLY ONLINE AT http://rotanaautosales.com/financing/
To ensure that the vehicle is still available, please call us at: 905-617-6761 or by email: sales@rotanaautosales.com
To see others Vehicles, please click on the links below:
http://rotanaautosales.com/vehicles/
-OUR HOURS OF OPERATION:
MON-FRI: 9:00 am to 7:00 PM
SAT: 9:00 am to 5:00 PM
SUN: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm By Appointment
Rotana Auto Sales
281 Speers Rd
Oakville , On , L6K 2G1 
Phone : 905 617 6761
Cell : 416 822 2870
sales@rotanaautosales.com
http://www.rotanaautosales.com/
We're proud members of OMVIC and the UCDA. As members, we agree to a strict code of ethics and deliver on all promises.
At Rotana Auto Sales, we’re proud to be Oakville’s premier source for quality, low-mileage, pre-owned vehicles. Since we opened our dealership, we’ve been sharing our commitment to top-notch cars, minivans, SUVs, and trucks, along with unparalleled customer service. We take our customers seriously and always put their needs first. That’s the Rotana Auto Sales difference.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Air Suspension
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

