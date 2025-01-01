Menu
A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE
NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you are getting.
INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     
* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)
* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE
*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE
Price shown excludes HST, $12.50 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.
Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees
BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!
WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.
CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:
Office: 905-844-7100
Or Email at:  oakvilleautos@hotmail.com

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

79,125 KM

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

4MATIC 4dr GLK 350

12621633

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

4MATIC 4dr GLK 350

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,125KM
VIN WDCGG8HB2CF822759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,125 KM

Vehicle Description

A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE

NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you are getting.

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE

Price shown excludes HST, $12.50 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Or Email at:  oakvilleautos@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Anti-theft alarm system
Luggage compartment cover
Leather-wrapped shift knob
THERMATIC dual-zone automatic climate control
Velour floor mats
Split-folding rear seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest w/(2) cupholders & storage
Pwr windows w/one-touch exress up/down
Fabric Roof Liner

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Tire pressure loss warning system
ISOFIX child seat mounts
Dual-stage driver/front passenger air bags
Driver/front passenger side air bags
Full-length side window curtain air bags
3-point seat belts w/pre-tensioners & belt force limiters in front & rear outboard seating positions

Exterior

Privacy Glass
Integrated front fog lamps
Aluminum roof rails
Auto halogen headlamps
235/45R20 all-season tires
Exterior chrome pkg
Pwr folding heated pwr mirrors w/auto-dimming driver side mirror
Two-stage rain-sensing windshield wipers w/heated washer system

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Connectivity

Mechanical

Independent multi-link rear suspension
ADAPTIVE BRAKE w/hill start assist
4MATIC all-wheel drive
7G-TRONIC 7-speed automatic transmission
3.5L 24-valve V6 engine
AGILITY CONTROL pwr steering & suspension w/selective damping system
Independent McPherson front suspension w/lower control arm

Additional Features

4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes (ABS) w/brake assist (BAS)

Email Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
905-844-7100

