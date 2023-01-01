$17,777+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
4MATIC 4dr GLK 350 LOW KM BLUETOOTH
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,777
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9791716
- VIN: WDCGG8HB1CF775708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 146,378 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO 4MATIC 5PASSENGER SUV,LOW KM , LEATHER, BLUE TOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,POWER MIRRORS, A/C,SAFETY INCLUDED
HEATED SETS, POWER SEAT,
2ND SET OF WINTER TIRES + RIMS
car fax included
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=kcGi7BCvUz4gRgR0WS0B3k77%2FuzIQCPZ
USE THE LINK OF CARFAX
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4PM
Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.