Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 MINI Cooper

92,339 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

CB&C Leasing Inc

(416)-303-7772

Contact Seller
2012 MINI Cooper

2012 MINI Cooper

Baker Street Edition - Excellent Condition!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 MINI Cooper

Baker Street Edition - Excellent Condition!

Location

CB&C Leasing Inc

2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6

(416)-303-7772

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

92,339KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9030724
  • VIN: WMWSU3C55CT264045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,339 KM

Vehicle Description

We are pleased to introduce to you our 2012 Mini Cooper Baker Street Edition! This vehicle comes to you in truly excellent condition! You have to see it for yourself! 

 

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS ALL VEHICLES SOLD COME WITH A 3-MONTH / 3000KM WARRANTY AT NO EXTRA COST! 

 

On-Location financing available / Same-day approvals! 

 

NO SURPRISES OR HIDDEN FEES! THE PRICE YOU SEE IS THE PRICE YOU PAY!!

 

Serving Ontario proudly for over 25 years. Established in 1992 locally, CB&C has been providing quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles in the GTA area. We have helped thousands of customers buy, sell and trade their vehicles. We would like to earn your business and add you to our already well-established list of long-term customers.

 

Our many years in business have helped us better understand the needs of our clients and provide them with the best reconditioned Pre-owned Luxury and Performance Vehicles. Facilitating brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Maserati, Bentley, and Porsche just to name a few, our inventory focuses on providing our customers with a unique quality, luxury vehicle for a fraction of the new sticker price.

 

ALL TRADES WELCOME /// WE WILL PURCHASE $$$ YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON’T BUY OURS.

 

As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not roadworthy, not certified, and not E-Tested, certification and emission is available for $595.00

 

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday: 9 AM- 5 PM Saturday: 9 AM-3 PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CB&C Leasing Inc

2012 Bentley Contine...
 41,900 KM
$106,995 + tax & lic
2016 Audi A3 2.0 Kom...
 87,813 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 0 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CB&C Leasing Inc

CB&C Leasing Inc

CB&C Leasing Inc

CB & C LEASING INC

2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6

Call Dealer

(416)-303-XXXX

(click to show)

(416)-303-7772

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory