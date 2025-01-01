$9,990+ tax & licensing
2012 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE | LOW KMS
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,315 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: Low-KM 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer SE – Loaded & Immaculate!
Looking for a reliable, sporty sedan with premium features? This 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer SE is the perfect choice!
✅ Low KM – Gently driven and well-maintained
✅ Luxury Features – Leather seats, sunroof & heated seats for ultimate comfort
✅ Exceptionally Clean – Inside and out, this car is in fantastic condition
✅ Fuel Efficient & Fun to Drive – Great on gas without sacrificing performance
Don't miss out on this well-equipped, low-mileage Lancer—it won’t last long! Call or message today for a test drive. 🚗💨
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
