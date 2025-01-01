Menu
<p><strong>For Sale: Low-KM 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer SE – Loaded & Immaculate!</strong></p><p>Looking for a reliable, sporty sedan with premium features? This <strong>2012 Mitsubishi Lancer SE</strong> is the perfect choice!</p><p>✅ <strong>Low KM</strong> – Gently driven and well-maintained<br />✅ <strong>Luxury Features</strong> – Leather seats, sunroof & heated seats for ultimate comfort<br />✅ <strong>Exceptionally Clean</strong> – Inside and out, this car is in fantastic condition<br />✅ <strong>Fuel Efficient & Fun to Drive</strong> – Great on gas without sacrificing performance</p><p>Dont miss out on this <strong>well-equipped, low-mileage Lancer</strong>—it won’t last long! Call or message today for a test drive. 🚗💨</p><p> </p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2012 Mitsubishi Lancer

97,315 KM

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
2012 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE | LOW KMS

12175411

2012 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE | LOW KMS

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,315KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JA32U2FU3CU603376

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,315 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
2012 Mitsubishi Lancer