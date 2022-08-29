Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Nissan Altima

204,449 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Altima

2012 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 9290461
  2. 9290461
  3. 9290461
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

204,449KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9290461
  • Stock #: 2T1235XZ
  • VIN: 1N4AL2AP0CC103933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2T1235XZ
  • Mileage 204,449 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

2019 Ford Ranger XLT...
 72,141 KM
$36,900 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Focus SE F...
 52,439 KM
$17,444 + tax & lic
2019 Lincoln Nautilu...
 60,783 KM
$42,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory