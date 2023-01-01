Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Nissan Pathfinder

167,600 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Pathfinder

2012 Nissan Pathfinder

7 SEATS | 4X4 | SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Pathfinder

7 SEATS | 4X4 | SUNROOF

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

  1. 1695764226
  2. 1695764233
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
167,600KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10471137
  • VIN: 5N1AR1NB5CC601185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 167,600 KM

Vehicle Description

READ AD IN FULL! PLEASE CALL TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY AND TO BOOK APPOINTMENTS!!

REALLY CLEAN 2012 NISSAN PATHFINDER, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, LOCAL ONTARIO TRADE IN!! 7 PASSENGER, SUNROOF, HEAT SEAT, 4X4 & MORE!! CALL TODAY!! MORE PICTURES COMING!!

THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD WITHOUT CERTIFICATION, BUT AT THE LOW ADDITIONAL COST OF $690+HST THE VEHICLE WILL COME SAFETY CERTIFIED, OIL CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing Options Available!

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS

TwinOaksAuto.Com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto

2010 Mazda MAZDA3 2....
 191,200 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Ridgeline...
 116,500 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Murano S
 128,900 KM
$17,990 + tax & lic

Email Twin Oaks Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory