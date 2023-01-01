$8,999+ tax & licensing
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Toronto Car Experts
647-374-4006
2012 Nissan Rogue
SL
Location
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
8,999KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9715483
- VIN: JN8AS5MV9CW366191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 8,999 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs and drives great. Everything works and ready for the road. No problems
Automatic
Milage 134,999km
Fully Loaded Car: AWD, Backup camera, bluetooth calling, Leather, Towing hitch Bose sound system, Navigation
5 seater
New brakes, Fresh tires.
2.5 L 4 cyl engine
Heat and AC work
See carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=A9wv%2BUgu%2Bgrpl6P9%2FexvMBR9NrrOBwyY#accident-damage-section
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE
Price is $8999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!
Only at Toronto Car Experts, if you certify this car, you will receive this car with
-Free oil change
- Free Rustproofing
- Free 3 months warranty from Global Warranty (Longer warranty available at extra cost)
To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.
To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
