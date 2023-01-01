Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Nissan Rogue

8,999 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Rogue

2012 Nissan Rogue

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

  1. 1678886903
  2. 1678886903
  3. 1678886903
  4. 1678886903
  5. 1678886903
  6. 1678886903
  7. 1678886903
  8. 1678886903
  9. 1678886903
  10. 1678886903
  11. 1678886903
  12. 1678886903
  13. 1678886903
  14. 1678886903
  15. 1678886903
  16. 1678886903
  17. 1678886903
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
8,999KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9715483
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV9CW366191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 8,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan Rouge 2012 SL Fully Loaded Leather Certified Financing

Runs and drives great. Everything works and ready for the road. No problems

Automatic

Milage 134,999km

Fully Loaded Car: AWD, Backup camera, bluetooth calling, Leather, Towing hitch Bose sound system, Navigation

5 seater

New brakes, Fresh tires.

2.5 L 4 cyl engine

Heat and AC work

See carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=A9wv%2BUgu%2Bgrpl6P9%2FexvMBR9NrrOBwyY#accident-damage-section


FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE




Price is $8999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!




Only at Toronto Car Experts, if you certify this car, you will receive this car with

-Free oil change

- Free Rustproofing

- Free 3 months warranty from Global Warranty (Longer warranty available at extra cost)




To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.




To inquire about the car please call Rus

6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Car Experts

2012 Nissan Rogue SL
 8,999 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2007 Subaru Forester X
 180,200 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Rogue S
 129,699 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Car Experts

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Call Dealer

647-374-XXXX

(click to show)

647-374-4006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory