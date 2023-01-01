$3,749+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Versa
1.8 S
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$3,749
+ taxes & licensing
184,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1BC1CPXCK803543
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P6769ZX
- Mileage 184,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
