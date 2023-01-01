Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Nissan Versa

184,500 KM

Details Features

$3,749

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 10710144
  2. 10710144
  3. 10710144
Contact Seller

$3,749

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
184,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1BC1CPXCK803543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P6769ZX
  • Mileage 184,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S for sale in Oakville, ON
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 195,838 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE for sale in Oakville, ON
2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 91 KM $49,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL Sel | Navigation | Reserve Camera System!! for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Ford Edge SEL Sel | Navigation | Reserve Camera System!! 122,642 KM $23,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,749

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Versa