2012 Nissan Versa

154,238 KM

Details Description Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2012 Nissan Versa

2012 Nissan Versa

5dr HB Manual 1.8 S/1 OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/SERVICE R

2012 Nissan Versa

5dr HB Manual 1.8 S/1 OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/SERVICE R

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

154,238KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9116893
  • Stock #: 5860
  • VIN: 3N1BC1CP0CL369255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5860
  • Mileage 154,238 KM

Vehicle Description

*** VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)***

595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

A FREE (24 MONTH 24,000 KMS) POWER TRAIN WARRANTY $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

*CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE

ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING CHARGES.

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam:   416-805-7500

Rob:    416-990-5016

Vehicle Features

MANUAL 6 SPEED/1 OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/SERVICE RECORDS
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

