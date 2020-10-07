Menu
2012 RAM 1500

109,807 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" ST LOW KM NO ACCIDENT SAFETY

2012 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" ST LOW KM NO ACCIDENT SAFETY

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

109,807KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5901141
  • Stock #: 2650
  • VIN: 1C6RD7KT4CS169126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 109,807 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO 4X4  4DR CREW CAB VERIFIED LOW KM ONLY 109807KM POWERED WITH REILABLE  5.7 L HEMI ENGINE  safety certified, FACTORY WARRANTY, ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENT  Loaded WITH ICE COLD A/C, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK,POWER MIRORS, KEYLESS ALLOY RIMS TOW HITCH…

NICE COMBINATION OF BLACK EXTERIOR ON GREY INTERIOR Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST 

CLEAN CAR FAX LOCAL ONTARIO

https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=6dm0GbONU87UZ7AVC5MmAgwNDjcNpIuL

PLEASE CALL US AT 

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339) 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

EXTENDED Warranty available up to 5 years some conditions apply******

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

