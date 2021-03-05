Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 RAM 1500

152,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

CB&C Leasing Inc

(416)-303-7772

Contact Seller
2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

CB&C Leasing Inc

2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6

(416)-303-7772

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

152,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6643841
  • VIN: 1C6RD7GT1CS118448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing our 2012 Dodge RAM 1500 Quad Cab, this is an Accident-Free Vehicle and comes in Great Condition. 

 

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS ALL SALES COME WITH A 3000 MONTH / 5000KM WARRANTY AT NO EXTRA COST.

 

On Location financing available / Same day approvals! 

 

Serving Ontario proudly for over 25 years. Established in 1992 locally, CB&C has been providing quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles in the GTA area. We have helped thousands of customers buy, sell and trade their vehicles. We would like to earn your business and add you to our already well established list of long term customers.

 

Our many years in business have helped us better understand the needs of our clients and provide them with the best reconditioned Pre-owned Luxury and Performance Vehicles. Facilitating brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Bmw, Audi, Maserati, Bentley and Porsche just to name a few, our inventory focuses on providing our customers with a unique quality, luxury vehicle for a fraction of the new sticker price.

 

View our full inventory at www.cbcauto.ca

 

CHECK OUT OUR OTHER GREAT DEALS AND WHAT PEOPLE HAVE TO SAY AT: https://business.google.com/reviews/l/15174215752991004236?hl=en

 

ALL TRADES WELCOME /// WE WILL PURCHASE $$$ YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON’T BUY OURS.

 

AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS, VEHICLE IS NOT ROAD WORTHY, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E – TESTED, CERTIFICATION AND EMISSION IS AVAILABLE FOR $595.00

 

NO SURPRISE OR HIDDEN FEES! THE PRICE YOU SEE IS THE PRICE YOU PAY!!

 

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday: 9AM- 8PM Saturday: 9AM-3PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sliding Rear Window
Tire Pressure Monitor
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CB&C Leasing Inc

2017 Audi S7 ADAPTIV...
 50,000 KM
$58,495 + tax & lic
2017 BMW 4 Series 44...
 61,200 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic
2003 Mercedes-Benz C...
 159,552 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CB&C Leasing Inc

CB&C Leasing Inc

CB&C Leasing Inc

CB & C LEASING INC

2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6

Call Dealer

(416)-303-XXXX

(click to show)

(416)-303-7772

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory