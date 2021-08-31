Menu
2012 RAM 1500

185,371 KM

Details Description Features

$21,495

+ tax & licensing
$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

RSA Motors

905-399-3007

2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

SPORT

2012 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

185,371KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7751841
  • Stock #: 262438
  • VIN: 1C6RD7MTXCS262438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,371 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles are pre-inspected, we offer certification. Dodge inspection available upon request. Extended warranty options available on every vehicle for your peace of mind.

 

 

 

 

 

2012 DODGE RAM 1500 4WD SUPERCREW

 

 

 

5.7LV8 / LEATHER / NAVIGATION / BACKUP CAMERA / SUNROOF / BACKUP SENSORS / AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS / 4WD / RUBBER FLOOR MATTS / TONNEAU COVER 

 

 

 

 

 

**CARFAX AVAILABLE**

 

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

 

**WARRANTY AVAILABLE**

 

 

 

Finance this vehicle! We have financing available for all types of credit history. Good credit, or bad credit...all welcome! We can help whether you’re in a consumer proposal, divorce, negative equity, student, new to Canada, no credit. Prime, non-prime and in-house financing available. *DISCLAIMER* As per OMVIC regulations, This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification package is available for $699. Vehicle is drivable and can be licensed after certification is done. Tax and licensing are extra. Certification package includes safety done by a professional mechanic with 20+ years of experience, new oil change, new wipers, all fluids topped up. Our dealership is family owned, we don't have any commission based sales. No pressure sale, haggles, and no hassles. We will try our best to ensure you drive away with the car of your dream! Book an appointment now, you won't be disappointed!

 

 

 

RSA MOTORS

 

2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DR, OAKVILLE

 

905-399-3007

 

 

 

WORKING HOURS:

 

MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 A.M. - 7 P.M.

 

SATURDAY 10 A.M. - 5 P.M.

 

SUNDAY CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Sliding Rear Window
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Adjustable Pedals
Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

