2012 RAM 2500

37,650 KM

Details Description Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

4WD Crew Cab 149" ST LOW KM PLOW + SALTER INCLUDED

Location

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

37,650KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8109676
  • Stock #: 2962
  • VIN: 3C6TD5CT9CG288371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 37,650 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO 4X4 5.7L HEMI CREW CAB LOW KM ONLY 37650KM, NO ACCIDENT, SNOW PLOW AND SLATER INCLUDED BACK UP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS , POWER MIRRORS,

 SAFETY CERTIFIED AT JUST ADD $999+ TAX

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

NICE COMBINATION WHITE EXTERIOR ON   GREY INTERIOR

NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CAR FAX  LOW KM LOCAL ONTARIO

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=O8owf15yowfrnqQz6JRabFaWstnMBZ7C

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

