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2012 Scion iQ

205,810 KM

Details Description Features

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2012 Scion iQ

3dr HB

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14074371

2012 Scion iQ

3dr HB

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

  1. 14074371
  2. 14074371
  3. 14074371
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$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
205,810KM
VIN JTNJJXB09CJ013380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 7490
  • Mileage 205,810 KM

Vehicle Description

1

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Rear Torsion Beam Suspension
Front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
Vehicle Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Electronic brake force distribution
Driver/front passenger airbag supplemental restraint system
All-position 3-point safety belts
Driver/front passenger knee airbags

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Computer
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Front Cup Holders
Rear Window Defroster
Engine Immobilizer
Door Map Pockets
Driver footrest
Remote fuel lid release
Fadeout dome lamp
12V pwr outlet
Outside temp gauge
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Multi Information Display
All-Season Floor Mats
Air conditioning w/cabin air filter
Illuminated entry w/fadeout
Front door integrated bottle holders

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Roof mounted antenna

Exterior

Rear window wiper & washer
Colour-keyed bumpers & door handles
UV glass protection
Tire Repair Kit

Additional Features

door ajar
head lamps on
washer fluid
Shift position indicator
Rear high-mount stop lamp w/LED
front seat belt warning
P175/60R16 all-season tires
Projector style low beam halogen headlamps
Pwr heated mirrors -inc: integrated signal lamps
3-spoke leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel -inc: audio controls
50/50 rear bench seat
Front seat assist grips
Pwr windows w/auto up/down -inc: window jam protection
1.3L 16-valve I4 engine
Continuously variable transmission -inc: gate type shifter
Macpherson gas strut front suspension
Driver seat cushion airbag
Driver/front passenger seat belt pretensioner & force limiter
Driver/front passenger seat mounted airbags
Front passenger occupancy indicator
16 steel wheels w/full wheel covers
Key Remind Warning
Star Safety System -inc: smart stop technology
Centre console lower storage bin -inc: passenger seat slide out storage tray
Gauges -inc: ECO indicator
Warning lights -inc: fuel
engine oil level

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
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905-844-7100

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$2,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2012 Scion iQ