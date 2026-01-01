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2012 Scion iQ
3dr HB
2012 Scion iQ
3dr HB
Location
Oakville Autos
595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
905-844-7100
$2,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
205,810KM
VIN JTNJJXB09CJ013380
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 7490
- Mileage 205,810 KM
Vehicle Description
1
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Rear Torsion Beam Suspension
Front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Vehicle Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Electronic brake force distribution
Driver/front passenger airbag supplemental restraint system
All-position 3-point safety belts
Driver/front passenger knee airbags
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Front Cup Holders
Rear Window Defroster
Engine Immobilizer
Door Map Pockets
Driver footrest
Remote fuel lid release
Fadeout dome lamp
12V pwr outlet
Outside temp gauge
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Multi Information Display
All-Season Floor Mats
Air conditioning w/cabin air filter
Illuminated entry w/fadeout
Front door integrated bottle holders
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Roof mounted antenna
Exterior
Rear window wiper & washer
Colour-keyed bumpers & door handles
UV glass protection
Tire Repair Kit
Additional Features
door ajar
head lamps on
washer fluid
Shift position indicator
Rear high-mount stop lamp w/LED
front seat belt warning
P175/60R16 all-season tires
Projector style low beam halogen headlamps
Pwr heated mirrors -inc: integrated signal lamps
3-spoke leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel -inc: audio controls
50/50 rear bench seat
Front seat assist grips
Pwr windows w/auto up/down -inc: window jam protection
1.3L 16-valve I4 engine
Continuously variable transmission -inc: gate type shifter
Macpherson gas strut front suspension
Driver seat cushion airbag
Driver/front passenger seat belt pretensioner & force limiter
Driver/front passenger seat mounted airbags
Front passenger occupancy indicator
16 steel wheels w/full wheel covers
Key Remind Warning
Star Safety System -inc: smart stop technology
Centre console lower storage bin -inc: passenger seat slide out storage tray
Gauges -inc: ECO indicator
Warning lights -inc: fuel
engine oil level
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Oakville Autos
595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
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Oakville Autos
905-844-7100
2012 Scion iQ