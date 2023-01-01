Menu
2012 Scion xB

171,800 KM

Details Description Features

$9,790

+ tax & licensing
Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

5DR HB AUTO

Location

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

171,800KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9447640
  • VIN: JTLZE4FE0CJ001705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,800 KM

Vehicle Description

REALLY SHARP VEHICLE! DRIVES GREAT! CLEAN CARFAX!! CALL TODAY!! 

PLEASE CALL TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY AND TO BOOK APPOINTMENTS.

EVERY VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY, OIL CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED AT NO EXTRA COST AND NO HIDDEN FEES! WE STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! THE TWIN OAKS AUTO TEAM HAS 28 YEARS COMBINED EXPERTISE SELLING AUTOMOBILES! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)

 

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

VISIT US 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS @ TwinOaksAuto.Com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

