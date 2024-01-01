2012 Toyota Corolla

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, NO ENGINE LIGHT, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS POWER MIRROES, CRUIZE CONTROL, BLUE TOOTH, ICE COLD A/C</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>CAR DRIVES NICE </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt;><span style=font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT CAR FAX LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 45.8pt 91.6pt 137.4pt 183.2pt 229.0pt 274.8pt 320.6pt 366.4pt 412.2pt 458.0pt 503.8pt 549.6pt 595.4pt 641.2pt 687.0pt 732.8pt;><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial Rounded MT Bold,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US AT</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial Rounded MT Bold,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>ROSA AUTO SALES TEL(905 337 9339)</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial Rounded MT Bold,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Sold AS IS </span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial Rounded MT Bold,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER </span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial Rounded MT Bold,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>This unit located at 646 fourth line (Speers Rd and Fourth line) Oakville L6L 5B2        </span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial Rounded MT Bold,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; mso-outline-level: 1;><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial Rounded MT Bold,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-font-kerning: 18.0pt; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED </span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; mso-outline-level: 1;><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial Rounded MT Bold,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-font-kerning: 18.0pt; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER </span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial Rounded MT Bold,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;><br /></span></strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial Rounded MT Bold,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #333333;>IF this <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>Vehicle is being sold as is and OMVIC states that we must say this, This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. THIS IS SOLD AS IS AND YOU CAN BRING YOUR MECHANIC TO CHECK IT IN OUR PROPERTY AND YES YOU CAN TEST DRIVE IT </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial Rounded MT Bold,sans-serif;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span></span></p>

2012 Toyota Corolla

553,546 KM

Details Description Features

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Toyota Corolla

AUTO NO ACCIDENT POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS

Watch This Vehicle
11955261

2012 Toyota Corolla

AUTO NO ACCIDENT POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-337-9339

  1. 1732547754
  2. 1732547754
  3. 1732547754
  4. 1732547754
  5. 1732547754
  6. 1732547754
  7. 1732547754
  8. 1732547754
  9. 1732547754
  10. 1732547755
  11. 1732547754
  12. 1732547754
  13. 1732547755
  14. 1732547754
  15. 1732547754
  16. 1732547754
  17. 1732547754
  18. 1732547754
  19. 1732547754
  20. 1732547755
  21. 1732547755
  22. 1732547754
  23. 1732547755
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
553,546KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EE6CC888353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 553,546 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, NO ENGINE LIGHT, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS POWER MIRROES, CRUIZE CONTROL, BLUE TOOTH, ICE COLD A/C

CAR DRIVES NICE

CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT CAR FAX LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE

FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US AT

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL(905 337 9339)

Sold AS IS

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

This unit located at 646 fourth line (Speers Rd and Fourth line) Oakville L6L 5B2       

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER


IF this  Vehicle is being sold as is and OMVIC states that we must say this, This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. THIS IS SOLD AS IS AND YOU CAN BRING YOUR MECHANIC TO CHECK IT IN OUR PROPERTY AND YES YOU CAN TEST DRIVE IT  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

Used 2020 Ford Escape AUTO AWD LOW KM NO ACCIDENT ONE OWNER NAVIGATION for sale in Oakville, ON
2020 Ford Escape AUTO AWD LOW KM NO ACCIDENT ONE OWNER NAVIGATION 46,421 KM $24,777 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Subaru Outback AUTO NO ACCIDENT AWD LANEKEEP BLINDSPOT CAMERA for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Subaru Outback AUTO NO ACCIDENT AWD LANEKEEP BLINDSPOT CAMERA 157,141 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape AUTO AWD LOW KM NO ACCIDENT BLINDSPOT HEATED SEATS for sale in Oakville, ON
2022 Ford Escape AUTO AWD LOW KM NO ACCIDENT BLINDSPOT HEATED SEATS 54,477 KM $24,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd.

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-337-XXXX

(click to show)

905-337-9339

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

905-337-9339

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Corolla