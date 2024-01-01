$3,500+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Corolla
AUTO NO ACCIDENT POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
905-337-9339
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 553,546 KM
Vehicle Description
AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, NO ENGINE LIGHT, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS POWER MIRROES, CRUIZE CONTROL, BLUE TOOTH, ICE COLD A/C
CAR DRIVES NICE
CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT CAR FAX LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US AT
ROSA AUTO SALES TEL(905 337 9339)
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
This unit located at 646 fourth line (Speers Rd and Fourth line) Oakville L6L 5B2
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
IF this Vehicle is being sold as is and OMVIC states that we must say this, This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. THIS IS SOLD AS IS AND YOU CAN BRING YOUR MECHANIC TO CHECK IT IN OUR PROPERTY AND YES YOU CAN TEST DRIVE IT
Vehicle Features
