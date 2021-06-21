Menu
2012 Toyota Corolla

190,617 KM

Details Description Features

$7,888

+ tax & licensing
$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2012 Toyota Corolla

2012 Toyota Corolla

S with Power Moonroof and Clean Carfax | SELF CERTIFY

2012 Toyota Corolla

S with Power Moonroof and Clean Carfax | SELF CERTIFY

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

190,617KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7435067
  • Stock #: LP5289A
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE2CC829574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP5289A
  • Mileage 190,617 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

Trade-in, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, Power Moonroof, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Door Mirrors.

2012 Toyota Corolla S Black Sand Pearl

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

The motor vehicle is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level or quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and repairs may done at Oakville Toyota to bring this vehicle up to certified standards at the buyer's expense. The pricing of this vehicle is reflective of its current condition without the certification. Please enquire as to the cost to bring this vehicle of to ministry certification condition.

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
4 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

