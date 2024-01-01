Menu
<p>WOW THIS VEHICLE IS SUPER CLEAN!!!! DRIVES GREAT!!! CALL TODAY!!</p><p>Looking for a fuel-efficient and reliable ride? Look no further than this 2012 Toyota Prius 5dr HB, available now at Twin Oaks Auto! This stylish blue sedan boasts a spacious and comfortable interior with a sleek blue fabric upholstery. With its advanced hybrid technology, youll enjoy impressive fuel economy without sacrificing performance. This Prius is equipped with a smooth-shifting CVT transmission and a responsive 4-cylinder engine, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.</p><p>This well-maintained Prius has only 78,800km on the odometer, indicating that its just getting broken in. Its packed with features designed for convenience and safety, including push-button start, a rearview camera, and a comprehensive suite of airbags. Enjoy the convenience of heated mirrors, power windows, and steering wheel controls, all while enjoying the peace of mind that comes with a reliable and efficient vehicle.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 of this Priuss most enticing features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Hybrid Technology:</strong> Save money on gas with exceptional fuel efficiency.</li><li><strong>Push-button Start:</strong> Experience the convenience of keyless ignition.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Drive with confidence and added safety.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Enjoy clear visibility even in cold weather.</li><li><strong>Power Windows:</strong> Effortlessly roll your windows up and down.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish hybrid car. Visit Twin Oaks Auto today to see this 2012 Toyota Prius 5dr HB in person!</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p><p><em> </em></p>

2012 Toyota Prius

78,800 KM

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Prius

PRIME | 5DR HB | LOW KMS

11996514

2012 Toyota Prius

PRIME | 5DR HB | LOW KMS

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,800KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,800 KM

WOW THIS VEHICLE IS SUPER CLEAN!!!! DRIVES GREAT!!! CALL TODAY!!

Looking for a fuel-efficient and reliable ride? Look no further than this 2012 Toyota Prius 5dr HB, available now at Twin Oaks Auto! This stylish blue sedan boasts a spacious and comfortable interior with a sleek blue fabric upholstery. With its advanced hybrid technology, you'll enjoy impressive fuel economy without sacrificing performance. This Prius is equipped with a smooth-shifting CVT transmission and a responsive 4-cylinder engine, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.

This well-maintained Prius has only 78,800km on the odometer, indicating that it's just getting broken in. It's packed with features designed for convenience and safety, including push-button start, a rearview camera, and a comprehensive suite of airbags. Enjoy the convenience of heated mirrors, power windows, and steering wheel controls, all while enjoying the peace of mind that comes with a reliable and efficient vehicle.

Here are 5 of this Prius's most enticing features:

  • Hybrid Technology: Save money on gas with exceptional fuel efficiency.
  • Push-button Start: Experience the convenience of keyless ignition.
  • Rearview Camera: Drive with confidence and added safety.
  • Heated Mirrors: Enjoy clear visibility even in cold weather.
  • Power Windows: Effortlessly roll your windows up and down.

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish hybrid car. Visit Twin Oaks Auto today to see this 2012 Toyota Prius 5dr HB in person!

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

 

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

