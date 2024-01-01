$13,990+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Prius
PRIME | 5DR HB | LOW KMS
2012 Toyota Prius
PRIME | 5DR HB | LOW KMS
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 78,800 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW THIS VEHICLE IS SUPER CLEAN!!!! DRIVES GREAT!!! CALL TODAY!!
Looking for a fuel-efficient and reliable ride? Look no further than this 2012 Toyota Prius 5dr HB, available now at Twin Oaks Auto! This stylish blue sedan boasts a spacious and comfortable interior with a sleek blue fabric upholstery. With its advanced hybrid technology, you'll enjoy impressive fuel economy without sacrificing performance. This Prius is equipped with a smooth-shifting CVT transmission and a responsive 4-cylinder engine, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.
This well-maintained Prius has only 78,800km on the odometer, indicating that it's just getting broken in. It's packed with features designed for convenience and safety, including push-button start, a rearview camera, and a comprehensive suite of airbags. Enjoy the convenience of heated mirrors, power windows, and steering wheel controls, all while enjoying the peace of mind that comes with a reliable and efficient vehicle.
Here are 5 of this Prius's most enticing features:
- Hybrid Technology: Save money on gas with exceptional fuel efficiency.
- Push-button Start: Experience the convenience of keyless ignition.
- Rearview Camera: Drive with confidence and added safety.
- Heated Mirrors: Enjoy clear visibility even in cold weather.
- Power Windows: Effortlessly roll your windows up and down.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish hybrid car. Visit Twin Oaks Auto today to see this 2012 Toyota Prius 5dr HB in person!
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto
Email Twin Oaks Auto
Twin Oaks Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-339-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-339-3330