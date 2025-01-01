$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Toyota RAV4
2012 Toyota RAV4
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
232,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 232,000 KM
Vehicle Description
# SAFETY CERTIFIED
# 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED
# NO ACCIDENT
2012 TOYOTA RAV4 4X4
4 CYLINDER
RELIABLE SUV RUNS & DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ANY ISSUES AND HAS BEEN VERY WELL KEPT. THE BODY AND INTERIOR IN GREAT CONDITION.
EQUIPPED WITH:
-NEW YOKOHAMA TIRES
-NEW BRAKES ( ROTORS & PADS )
-TOUCH SCREEN ￼
-BACK UP CAMERA
-NAVIGATION
-APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO
-SUNROOF
-2 KEYS
232,000 KMS
# BEING SOLD SAFETY CERTIFIED – INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
# FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE!
Price + HST – No hidden fees!
📞 Contact us today to book your appointment for viewing & test drive.
🚗 Quality Used Cars – Transparent Pricing – Exceptional Service 🚗
📍 TERMINAL MOTORS📍 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L2X5📞 (416) 527-0101
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Call Dealer
416-527-XXXX(click to show)
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Terminal Motors
416-527-0101
2012 Toyota RAV4