Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 76,800 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Toyota RAV4 Limited – Low KMs, Fully Loaded
This 2012 Toyota RAV4 Limited is in excellent condition with very low kilometers, offering Toyota’s legendary reliability, comfort, and versatility. A perfect SUV for daily driving, family use, or long trips.
Key Features:
2.5L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission (great balance of power and fuel efficiency)
All-Wheel Drive for year-round confidence
Leather-trimmed interior with heated front seats
Power sunroof
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Premium audio system with Bluetooth, AUX, USB and steering wheel-mounted controls
Power driver’s seat with lumbar support
Push-button start with smart key entry
Alloy wheels
Fog lights
Roof rails for added utility
Split-folding rear seats for flexible cargo space
Cruise control
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
This RAV4 Limited offers the perfect mix of practicality, luxury, and efficiency. With its low mileage and excellent condition, it’s a rare find that’s ready to serve you for years to come.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
