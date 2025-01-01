Menu
<p data-start=180 data-end=234><strong data-start=180 data-end=232>2012 Toyota RAV4 Limited – Low KMs, Fully Loaded</strong></p><p data-start=236 data-end=446>This 2012 Toyota RAV4 Limited is in excellent condition with very low kilometers, offering Toyota’s legendary reliability, comfort, and versatility. A perfect SUV for daily driving, family use, or long trips.</p><p data-start=448 data-end=467><strong data-start=448 data-end=465>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=468 data-end=1095><li data-start=468 data-end=567><p data-start=470 data-end=567>2.5L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission (great balance of power and fuel efficiency)</p></li><li data-start=568 data-end=613><p data-start=570 data-end=613>All-Wheel Drive for year-round confidence</p></li><li data-start=614 data-end=666><p data-start=616 data-end=666>Leather-trimmed interior with heated front seats</p></li><li data-start=667 data-end=684><p data-start=669 data-end=684>Power sunroof</p></li><li data-start=685 data-end=724><p data-start=687 data-end=724>Dual-zone automatic climate control</p></li><li data-start=725 data-end=810><p data-start=727 data-end=810>Premium audio system with Bluetooth, AUX, USB and steering wheel-mounted controls</p></li><li data-start=833 data-end=876><p data-start=835 data-end=876>Power driver’s seat with lumbar support</p></li><li data-start=877 data-end=919><p data-start=879 data-end=919>Push-button start with smart key entry</p></li><li data-start=920 data-end=936><p data-start=922 data-end=936>Alloy wheels</p></li><li data-start=937 data-end=951><p data-start=939 data-end=951>Fog lights</p></li><li data-start=952 data-end=984><p data-start=954 data-end=984>Roof rails for added utility</p></li><li data-start=985 data-end=1038><p data-start=987 data-end=1038>Split-folding rear seats for flexible cargo space</p></li><li data-start=1039 data-end=1057><p data-start=1041 data-end=1057>Cruise control</p></li><li data-start=1058 data-end=1095><p data-start=1060 data-end=1095>Power windows, locks, and mirrors</p></li></ul><p data-start=1097 data-end=1288>This RAV4 Limited offers the perfect mix of practicality, luxury, and efficiency. With its low mileage and excellent condition, it’s a rare find that’s ready to serve you for years to come.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2012 Toyota RAV4

76,800 KM

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

12965999

2012 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,800KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T3DF4DV3CW211741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330

