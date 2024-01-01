Menu
A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE
NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal youre getting.
INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     
* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)
* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE
*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE
Price shown excludes HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.
Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees
BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!
WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.
CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:
Office: 905-844-7100
Sam:   416-805-7500

2012 Toyota Venza

184,660 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN AWD

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

184,660KM
Used
VIN 4T3BA3BB8CU033270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 184,660 KM

Vehicle Description

A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE

NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE

Price shown excludes HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam:   416-805-7500

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Tonneau Cover
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Front & rear cup holders
Cargo Net
Cargo Mat
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Illuminated Entry
Door Map Pockets
Rear window defroster w/timer
Retained accessory pwr
Overhead sunglass storage
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Map lamps
Front centre console box
Coat hooks
Front seat back pockets
Dual Zone Auto Climate Control
Cargo area tie down rings
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
Chrome interior door handles
3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls
Pwr windows w/auto up/down for all windows
Pwr assisted trunk closer
Carbon Fibre Interior trim
All-season carpeted floor mats
Dust/pollen/deodourising air filter
Front door sill trim w/aluminum accents
Front captain seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar support

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive
Chrome Exhaust Tip
Transmission Cooler
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Hill-start assist control (HAC)
2.7L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine
Independent MacPherson front/rear gas strut suspension -inc: w/coil springs
Pwr assisted front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes

Exterior

CARGO LAMP
Fog Lamps
Compact Spare Tire
Rear Privacy Glass
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
Rear window wiper w/washer
Front & rear splash guards
Rear Bumper Protector
Folding pwr heated mirrors
P245/55R19 all-season tires
Rear spoiler w/LED stop lamp

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) w/Brake Assist
Front & rear side curtain air bags
All position 3-point lap & shoulder belts
front seat-mounted side air bags
Driver & front passenger dual-stage air bags
Front passenger air bag status indicator
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters w/B-pillar adjustment
Driver knee air bag
Smart stop technology

Media / Nav / Comm

Roof mounted antenna
Bluetooth Capability

Convenience

Optitron instrumentation -inc: tachometer

Additional Features

door ajar
dual trip odometer
(1) rear
water & outside temp
de-icer
sequential shift mode
12V aux pwr outlets -inc: (2) front
19 aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
3.5 LCD display
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: Super Electronically Controlled (Super ECT)
Rear 60/40 split bench seat -inc: fold-down seat back
Warnings -inc: trans fluid temp warning
low fuel & washer fluid
multi info display
remote release in cargo area
vertical headrests adjustment

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
2012 Toyota Venza