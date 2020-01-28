Menu
2012 Toyota Venza

LIMITED-NAVI-MOONTOOF-BACKUP CAM

2012 Toyota Venza

LIMITED-NAVI-MOONTOOF-BACKUP CAM

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$13,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 260,400KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4583922
  • Stock #: 4111
  • VIN: 4T3BA3BB7CU029078
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

((((SAFETY NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE)))) WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY, YOU ARE WELCOME TO HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC. YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$ LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO*** JUST TRADED IN. LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT.  **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING CHARGES. . BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR.... CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT: Office: 905-844-7100 Sam: 416-805-7500 Rob: 416-990-5016 Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com 595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

