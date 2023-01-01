Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Toyota Yaris

54,016 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Yaris

2012 Toyota Yaris

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Yaris

LE

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

  1. 1690556727
  2. 1690556731
  3. 1690556732
  4. 1690556732
  5. 1690556732
  6. 1690556732
  7. 1690556733
  8. 1690556732
  9. 1690556732
  10. 1690556731
  11. 1690556731
  12. 1690556731
  13. 1690556731
  14. 1690556731
  15. 1690556731
  16. 1690556732
  17. 1690556732
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
54,016KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10239320
  • VIN: JTDKTUD30CD524564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey/White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,016 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Toyota Yaris LE Certified Financing Available

 

Clean car, condition is pretty new/ Doesn’t have problems, comes certified. Bluetooth, A/C works, tires & brakes like new.

 

54,016 km 

 

Automatic transmission

 

Front Wheel Drive

 

1.5l 4cyl engine 

 

NO ACCIDENTS! SEE CARFAX:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=9U2yAx9oqJ63n0hIZ0qKCwp5dxxgg/+q

 

VIN JTDKTUD30CD524564

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE ! 

 

Certified and ready to go 

 

Price is $13,999 (plus HST and licensing) 

 

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:

Oil Change - $129

Rust Proofing - $199

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):

3-months/5K KMS - $379

6-months/10K KMS - $599

12 Months/20K KMS - $939

24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399

36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

 

READ IMPORTANT:

This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON

between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat. 



Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Car Experts

2014 Land Rover Rang...
 186,699 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2012 BMW 5 Series 4d...
 156,089 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Juke 5dr...
 65,299 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Car Experts

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Call Dealer

647-374-XXXX

(click to show)

647-374-4006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory