2012 Toyota Yaris

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 4 , 0 1 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10239320

10239320 VIN: JTDKTUD30CD524564

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey/White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 54,016 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Exterior Temporary spare tire Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

