$8,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
905-844-3273
2012 Volkswagen Jetta
2012 Volkswagen Jetta
2.5l comfortline
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
106,463KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9314992
- Stock #: P6484X
- VIN: 3VWDX7AJ3CM403661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Mileage 106,463 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Oak-Land Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2