2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

186,999 KM

Details

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

4dr Auto Highline 4Motion

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

4dr Auto Highline 4Motion

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

186,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10409871
  • VIN: WVGBV7AX0CW597212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline Fully Loaded Financing Certified 

 

Runs and drives great, very clean, everything works, selling certified and ready to go 

 

186,500 kms 

 

Automatic

 

AWD - 4 motion 

 

2.0 T 4 cyl engine 

 

5 seats

 

Highline fully loaded: black leather, panoramic sunroof, aftermarket backup camera, bluetooth, heated seats and steering, climate control, touchscreen, navigation, and many more 

 

See Carfax here: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=4YPenqmQkZTpm7BTU6w%2BrnmQQ3Zn0DvX#accident-damage-section

 

VIN:  WVGBV7AX0CW597212

 

Certified and ready to go ! 

 

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE ! 

 

Price is $9,999 plus HST and licensing Certified ! 

 

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options: 

Oil Change - $129 

Rust Proofing - $199 

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield): 

3-months/5K KMS - $399 

6-months/10K KMS - $599 

12 Months/20K KMS - $999 

24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599 

36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899 

48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999

 

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

 

READ IMPORTANT:

This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON

between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat. 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

