$9,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-374-4006
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan
4dr Auto Highline 4Motion
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10409871
- VIN: WVGBV7AX0CW597212
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 186,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline Fully Loaded Financing Certified
Runs and drives great, very clean, everything works, selling certified and ready to go
186,500 kms
Automatic
AWD - 4 motion
2.0 T 4 cyl engine
5 seats
Highline fully loaded: black leather, panoramic sunroof, aftermarket backup camera, bluetooth, heated seats and steering, climate control, touchscreen, navigation, and many more
See Carfax here: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=4YPenqmQkZTpm7BTU6w%2BrnmQQ3Zn0DvX#accident-damage-section
VIN: WVGBV7AX0CW597212
Certified and ready to go !
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE !
Price is $9,999 plus HST and licensing Certified !
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $399
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $999
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599
36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899
48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.