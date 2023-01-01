Menu
2013 Acura ILX

132,000 KM

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2013 Acura ILX

2013 Acura ILX

Tech Pkg

2013 Acura ILX

Tech Pkg

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

132,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10515501
  • VIN: 19VDE1F71DE400037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

READ AD IN FULL! PLEASE CALL TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY AND TO BOOK APPOINTMENTS!!

Are you ready to experience the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and technology? Look no further than the 2013 Acura ILX Tech Package. This sleek and sophisticated sedan is designed to make every journey an unforgettable adventure. Whether you're commuting to work or hitting the open road, the ILX Tech Package is the ideal companion!

SUPRER CLEAN BLACK ON BLACK 2013 ILX, LOCAL ONTARIO TRADE-IN!! DRIVES LIKE NEW!! FULLY LOADED TECH PACKAGE, NAVI, REVERSE CAM, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS & MORE!! CALL TODAY!!

THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD WITHOUT CERTIFICATION, BUT AT THE LOW ADDITIONAL COST OF $690+HST THE VEHICLE WILL COME SAFETY CERTIFIED, OIL CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing Options Available!

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS

TwinOaksAuto.Com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

