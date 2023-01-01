Menu
The 2013 Acura ILX Tech offers a well-rounded package, combining performance, technology, luxury, and safety. Whether youre a tech enthusiast, a commuter, or someone who appreciates a comfortable and stylish ride, the Acura ILX Tech could be an excellent choice for you.

SUPER CLEAN 2013 ACURA ILX! LOCAL TRADE-IN! CLEAN CRAFAX!! LEATHER HEATED SEATS, NAVI, BACK-UP CAMERA, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH AND MORE!!! DRIVES GREAT! CALL TODAY!!

THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WELL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!!

Financing Options Available!

TO CALL US 905-339-3330

We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

2013 Acura ILX

136,100 KM

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
2013 Acura ILX

Tech Pkg

2013 Acura ILX

Tech Pkg

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

136,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 19VDE1F71DE400037

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,100 KM

The 2013 Acura ILX Tech offers a well-rounded package, combining performance, technology, luxury, and safety. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a commuter, or someone who appreciates a comfortable and stylish ride, the Acura ILX Tech could be an excellent choice for you.

SUPER CLEAN 2013 ACURA ILX! LOCAL TRADE-IN! CLEAN CRAFAX!! LEATHER HEATED SEATS, NAVI, BACK-UP CAMERA, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH AND MORE!!! DRIVES GREAT! CALL TODAY!!

 

THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing Options Available!

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS

TwinOaksAuto.Com

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-XXXX

905-339-3330

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2013 Acura ILX