ACCIDENT FREE, Ontario Vehicle, Nice Loaded 2013 Acura RDX with Technology Package, Grey on Black Leather, Navigation, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, push button start ,Power Seats, Power Sunroof, And So Many Power Options, new , Non-Smoker Unit, Two Sets of Keys, Has Book, Super Clean Interior and Exterior. Well Kept and Maintained, Fully Detailed.

Our price includes :

1-Ontario Safety Standard Certificate .

2-CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.

Available Warranty up to 3 years ( Engine, transmission & differential )

**********************************

PRICE+HST+License Fee Only.

*************************

Please Call to book your test drive .

******************************

ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE.. APPLY ONLINE AT http://rotanaautosales.com/financing/

***************************************************************************************

To ensure that the vehicle is still available, please call us at: 877-375-1427 or by email: sales@rotanaautosales.com

**********************************************************************************************

To see others Vehicles, please click on the links below:

http://rotanaautosales.com/vehicles/

*********************************************

-OUR HOURS OF OPERATION:

MON-FRI: 9:00 am to 7:00 PM

SAT: 9:00 am to 5:00 PM

SUN: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm By Appointment

************************************

Rotana Auto Sales

568 Argus Rd

Oakville , On , L6J 3J3

Phone : 905 617 6761

Cell : 416 822 2870

sales@rotanaautosales.com

http://www.rotanaautosales.com/

***********************

We're proud members of OMVIC and the UCDA. As members, we agree to a strict code of ethics and deliver on all promises.

At Rotana Auto Sales, we’re proud to be Oakville’s premier source for quality, low-mileage, pre-owned vehicles. Since we opened our dealership, we’ve been sharing our commitment to top-notch cars, minivans, SUVs, and trucks, along with unparalleled customer service. We take our customers seriously and always put their needs first. That’s the Rotana Auto Sales difference.