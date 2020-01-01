Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Acura RDX

Tech Pkg_Navi_Rear Cam_Bluetooth_Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Acura RDX

Tech Pkg_Navi_Rear Cam_Bluetooth_Sunroof

Location

Rotana Auto Sales

568 Argus Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J3

905-617-6761

Contact Seller

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 164,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4500129
  • Stock #: 961
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H55DL801592
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

ACCIDENT FREE, Ontario Vehicle, Nice Loaded 2013 Acura RDX with Technology Package, Grey on Black Leather, Navigation, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, push button start ,Power Seats, Power Sunroof, And So Many Power Options, new , Non-Smoker Unit, Two Sets of Keys, Has Book, Super Clean Interior and Exterior. Well Kept and Maintained, Fully Detailed.

 

Our price includes :
1-Ontario Safety Standard Certificate .
2-CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
Available Warranty up to 3 years ( Engine, transmission & differential )
**********************************
PRICE+HST+License Fee Only.
*************************
Please Call to book your test drive .
******************************
ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE.. APPLY ONLINE AT http://rotanaautosales.com/financing/
***************************************************************************************
To ensure that the vehicle is still available, please call us at: 877-375-1427 or by email: sales@rotanaautosales.com
**********************************************************************************************
To see others Vehicles, please click on the links below:
http://rotanaautosales.com/vehicles/
*********************************************
-OUR HOURS OF OPERATION:
MON-FRI: 9:00 am to 7:00 PM
SAT: 9:00 am to 5:00 PM
SUN: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm By Appointment
************************************
Rotana Auto Sales
568 Argus Rd
Oakville , On , L6J 3J3
Phone : 905 617 6761
Cell : 416 822 2870
sales@rotanaautosales.com
http://www.rotanaautosales.com/
***********************
We're proud members of OMVIC and the UCDA. As members, we agree to a strict code of ethics and deliver on all promises.
At Rotana Auto Sales, we’re proud to be Oakville’s premier source for quality, low-mileage, pre-owned vehicles. Since we opened our dealership, we’ve been sharing our commitment to top-notch cars, minivans, SUVs, and trucks, along with unparalleled customer service. We take our customers seriously and always put their needs first. That’s the Rotana Auto Sales difference.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Quads / Captains
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Active suspension
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rotana Auto Sales

2013 MINI Cooper Kni...
 93,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2009 Acura MDX AWD 4...
 127,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2008 BMW 3 Series 4d...
 147,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
Rotana Auto Sales

Rotana Auto Sales

568 Argus Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-617-XXXX

(click to show)

905-617-6761

Send A Message