$13,990+ tax & licensing
2013 Acura TSX
A-Spec Pkg
2013 Acura TSX
A-Spec Pkg
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2013 Acura TSX A-Spec – Sporty, Stylish, and Seriously Fun
Turn heads with this stunning 2013 Acura TSX A-Spec, finished in breathtaking deep blue paint that perfectly complements its aggressive stance. Sharp looks meet precision handling and premium comfort in this sporty sedan that’s everything you want from a driver’s car.
Powered by a smooth 2.4L i-VTEC 4-cylinder engine paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission and paddle shifters, this TSX delivers a driving experience that’s equal parts refined and thrilling. The A-Spec package adds 18" wheels, sport-tuned suspension, a sleek rear spoiler, and unique trim — giving it an unmistakable edge on the road.
Inside, enjoy plush sport seats with power adjustments, memory functions, and heated comfort for colder days. The sunroof lets in plenty of natural light, enhancing the amazing interior that balances luxury with sporty flair. Dual-zone climate control keeps everyone comfortable, while the premium audio system with Bluetooth and USB fills the cabin with rich, crystal-clear sound.
With low kilometers, this TSX A-Spec is clean, well-maintained, and ready to impress. It’s the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and Honda-grade reliability — a real driver’s car that delivers excitement and everyday comfort all in one beautiful package.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto
Email Twin Oaks Auto
Twin Oaks Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-339-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-339-3330