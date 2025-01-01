Menu
<p data-start=0 data-end=72><strong data-start=0 data-end=72>For Sale: 2013 Acura TSX A-Spec – Sporty, Stylish, and Seriously Fun</strong></p><p data-start=74 data-end=342>Turn heads with this stunning 2013 Acura TSX A-Spec, finished in breathtaking deep blue paint that perfectly complements its aggressive stance. Sharp looks meet precision handling and premium comfort in this sporty sedan that’s everything you want from a driver’s car.</p><p data-start=344 data-end=684>Powered by a smooth 2.4L i-VTEC 4-cylinder engine paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission and paddle shifters, this TSX delivers a driving experience that’s equal parts refined and thrilling. The A-Spec package adds 18 wheels, sport-tuned suspension, a sleek rear spoiler, and unique trim — giving it an unmistakable edge on the road.</p><p data-start=686 data-end=1069>Inside, enjoy plush sport seats with power adjustments, memory functions, and heated comfort for colder days. The sunroof lets in plenty of natural light, enhancing the amazing interior that balances luxury with sporty flair. Dual-zone climate control keeps everyone comfortable, while the premium audio system with Bluetooth and USB fills the cabin with rich, crystal-clear sound.</p><p data-start=1071 data-end=1329 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>With low kilometers, this TSX A-Spec is clean, well-maintained, and ready to impress. It’s the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and Honda-grade reliability — a real driver’s car that delivers excitement and everyday comfort all in one beautiful package.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2013 Acura TSX