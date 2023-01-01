$5,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-374-4006
2013 Audi A4
Komfort
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9930068
- VIN: WAUBFAFL1DA145981
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Audi A4 Quattro
Runs and drives good, no leaks, the car is drivable
Automatic
146,999 km
Rebuilt title from Quebec. See the carfax below please
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Ed6eMyujg/nLfFcMtosZLCjm20TQ79W+
The car is structurally fine
Eps (steering column makes noise) airbags light is on , and will need brakes.
Sold AS IS only
VIN WAUBFAFL1DA145981
$5999 plus tax and licensing AS IS only
5 seater
To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.
To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9
Omvic legal disclosure
“The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense”
