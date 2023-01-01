Menu
2013 Audi A4

146,999 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2013 Audi A4

2013 Audi A4

Komfort

2013 Audi A4

Komfort

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

146,999KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9930068
  • VIN: WAUBFAFL1DA145981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Audi A4 Quattro 

 

Runs and drives good, no leaks, the car is drivable 

 

Automatic 

 

146,999 km 

 

Rebuilt title from Quebec. See the carfax below please

 

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Ed6eMyujg/nLfFcMtosZLCjm20TQ79W+

 

The car is structurally fine 

 

Eps (steering column makes noise) airbags light is on , and will need brakes. 

 

Sold AS IS only

 

VIN WAUBFAFL1DA145981

 

 

$5999 plus tax and licensing AS IS only 

 

5 seater 

To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.

 

 

To inquire about the car please call Rus

 

6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9

 

Omvic legal disclosure 

 

“The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense”

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof

