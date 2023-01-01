Menu
2013 Audi Q5

164,999 KM

Details

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2013 Audi Q5

2013 Audi Q5

quattro 4dr 2.0L Premium

2013 Audi Q5

quattro 4dr 2.0L Premium

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

164,999KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10219854
  • VIN: WA1LFCFP3DA048006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Audi Q5 Premium 2.0L Certified Financing 

 Runs and drives great, no problems, the car is sold certified.  Automatic  164,999 kms  One owner, No accidents, see carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=OYnlMramWhHvY+yHSd0bmj2dEuEaPKg6  Vin WA1LFCFP3DA048006 2.0L Turbo 4 cyl engine  AWD - Quattro Premium package: panoramic sunroof, parking sensors, bluetooth for calling, heated seats, climate control, and many more.  The car comes with winter tires and rims 

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE ! 

 

Certified and ready to go 

 

Price is $12,999 (plus HST and licensing) 

 

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:

Oil Change - $129

Rust Proofing - $199

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):

3-months/5K KMS - $379

6-months/10K KMS - $599

12 Months/20K KMS - $939

24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399

36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

 

READ IMPORTANT:

This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON

between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat. 



Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

