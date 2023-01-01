$12,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-374-4006
2013 Audi Q5
quattro 4dr 2.0L Premium
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10219854
- VIN: WA1LFCFP3DA048006
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Audi Q5 Premium 2.0L Certified FinancingRuns and drives great, no problems, the car is sold certified. Automatic 164,999 kms One owner, No accidents, see carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=OYnlMramWhHvY+yHSd0bmj2dEuEaPKg6 Vin WA1LFCFP3DA048006 2.0L Turbo 4 cyl engine AWD - Quattro Premium package: panoramic sunroof, parking sensors, bluetooth for calling, heated seats, climate control, and many more. The car comes with winter tires and rims
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE !
Certified and ready to go
Price is $12,999 (plus HST and licensing)
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat.
Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9
