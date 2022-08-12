2013 BMW 1 Series

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8977924

8977924 Stock #: 7142218

7142218 VIN: WBAUL7C54DVU09357

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Telematics Knee Air Bag Convertible Soft Top Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.