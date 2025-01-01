2013 BMW 3 Series

Menu
<p><strong>WOW!!!!!</strong></p><p><strong>2013 BMW 328i Coupe | 6-Speed Manual | Red Interior | Black Rims | 135,000 KM | Rare Spec</strong></p><p>Up for sale is an exceptionally rare and well-maintained <strong>2013 BMW 328i Coupe</strong> with only <strong>135,000 km</strong>. Finished in Alpine White over <strong>red leather interior</strong>, this is a true driver’s car featuring a <strong>6-speed manual transmission</strong> and sporty <strong>black rims</strong> that complete the look.</p><p><strong>Key Highlights:</strong></p><ul><li><p><strong>6-Speed Manual</strong> – Engaging and fun to drive</p></li><li><p><strong>2-Door Hardtop Coupe</strong> – Sleek, timeless design</p></li><li><p><strong>Red Interior</strong> – Rare and eye-catching factory option</p></li><li><p><strong>135,000 KM</strong> – Low for the year, drives amazing</p></li><li><p><strong>Black Rims</strong> – Sporty, aggressive stance</p></li><li><p><strong>Excellent Condition</strong> – Clean inside and out</p></li><li><p><strong>No Accidents / Clean History</strong> – Buy with confidence</p></li></ul><p>This 328i delivers the perfect balance of performance, style, and rarity. Whether youre looking for a weekend cruiser or a daily with personality, this car checks all the boxes.</p><p>Serious inquiries only. Hard to find in this spec – act fast!</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br /><strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br /><strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p>(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2013 BMW 3 Series

135,000 KM

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
2013 BMW 3 Series

2Dr 328i | 6 SPEED | CLEAN | Convertable Hardtop

2013 BMW 3 Series

2Dr 328i | 6 SPEED | CLEAN | Convertable Hardtop

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBADW3C52DE446844

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Telematics
Convertible Hardtop
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2013 BMW 3 Series