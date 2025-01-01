$18,990+ tax & licensing
2013 BMW 3 Series
2Dr 328i | 6 SPEED | CLEAN | Convertable Hardtop
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!!!!!
2013 BMW 328i Coupe | 6-Speed Manual | Red Interior | Black Rims | 135,000 KM | Rare Spec
Up for sale is an exceptionally rare and well-maintained 2013 BMW 328i Coupe with only 135,000 km. Finished in Alpine White over red leather interior, this is a true driver’s car featuring a 6-speed manual transmission and sporty black rims that complete the look.
Key Highlights:
6-Speed Manual – Engaging and fun to drive
2-Door Hardtop Coupe – Sleek, timeless design
Red Interior – Rare and eye-catching factory option
135,000 KM – Low for the year, drives amazing
Black Rims – Sporty, aggressive stance
Excellent Condition – Clean inside and out
No Accidents / Clean History – Buy with confidence
This 328i delivers the perfect balance of performance, style, and rarity. Whether you're looking for a weekend cruiser or a daily with personality, this car checks all the boxes.
Serious inquiries only. Hard to find in this spec – act fast!
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
Call Us: 905-339-3330
Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Twin Oaks Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
905-339-3330