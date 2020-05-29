Menu
$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

2013 BMW 3 Series

2013 BMW 3 Series

335i xDrive - M Sport

2013 BMW 3 Series

335i xDrive - M Sport

CB&C Leasing Inc

2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6

416-301-7772

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 109,554KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5152580
  • VIN: WBA3B9C52DJ437434
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

Introducing our 2013 BMW 335xi. This vehicle is in excellent condition with a stunning Blue on Black colour combination and comes with an accident free history.

The vehicle is also fully equipped with options such as but not limited to: M Sport Package, M Leather Steering Wheel, M Aerodynamics Package, 19'' BMW LA Wheels M Star Spoke, Reverse Camera, Navigation System, Sports Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Lumbar Support, BMW Satellite Radio, Harman Kardan Surround Sound System, Xenon Lights, Adaptive Headlights, Light Package, Cruise Control, Rain Sensor, Adaptive M Chassis, M Sport Brakes, Variable Sport Steering, Multifunction F Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Sport Automatic Gearbox, High Gloss Shadow Line and more!

 

On Location financing available / Same day approvals! 

 

Serving Ontario proudly for over 25 years. Established in 1992 locally, CB&C has been providing quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles in the GTA area. We have helped thousands of customers buy, sell and trade their vehicles. We would like to earn your business and add you to our already well established list of long term customers.

 

Our many years in business have helped us better understand the needs of our clients and provide them with the best reconditioned Pre-owned Luxury and Performance Vehicles. Facilitating brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Bmw, Audi, Maserati, Bentley and Porsche just to name a few, our inventory focuses on providing our customers with a unique quality, luxury vehicle for a fraction of the new sticker price.

 

View our full inventory at www.cbcauto.ca

 

CHECK OUT OUR OTHER GREAT DEALS AND WHAT PEOPLE HAVE TO SAY AT: https://business.google.com/reviews/l/15174215752991004236?hl=en

 

ALL TRADES WELCOME /// WE WILL PURCHASE $$$ YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON’T BUY OURS.

 

AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS, VEHICLE IS NOT ROAD WORTHY, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E – TESTED, CERTIFICATION AND EMISSION IS AVAILABLE FOR $595.00

 

NO SURPRISE OR HIDDEN FEES! THE PRICE YOU SEE IS THE PRICE YOU PAY!!

 

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday: 9AM- 8PM Saturday: 9AM-3PM

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

