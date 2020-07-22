Menu
2013 BMW 3 Series

105,397 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD low km sunroof new brakes

2013 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD low km sunroof new brakes

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  • Listing ID: 5363132
  • Stock #: 2601
  • VIN: WBA3C3C53DF980871

105,397KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,397 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO SUNROOF VERY LOW KM ONLY 105397 KM WARRANTY INCLUDED safety certified NEW 4 BRAKES, Loaded WITH ICE COLD A/C KEYLESS ENTRY BLUE TOOTH,  POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK AND POWER MIRRORS,  HEATED SEATS,HEATED STEERING WHEEL, WARRANTY INCLUDED 6 MONTHS  OR 10000 KM DRIVER SHIELD'S FROM LUBRICO$3000 PER CLAIM $150 DEDUCTIBLE

NICE COMBINATION OF s EXTERIOR ON  HEATED BLACK  INTERIOR Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST 

NO HIDDEN FEE. Just add HST & licensing.

NEW 4 BRAKES INSTALED THE DAY OF LISTING

FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US AT 

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339) 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

EXTENDED Warranty available up to 5 years some conditions apply******

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

