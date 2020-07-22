2013 BMW 3 Series

+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
AUTO SUNROOF VERY LOW KM ONLY 105397 KM WARRANTY INCLUDED safety certified NEW 4 BRAKES, Loaded WITH ICE COLD A/C KEYLESS ENTRY BLUE TOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK AND POWER MIRRORS, HEATED SEATS,HEATED STEERING WHEEL, WARRANTY INCLUDED 6 MONTHS OR 10000 KM DRIVER SHIELD’S FROM LUBRICO$3000 PER CLAIM $150 DEDUCTIBLE
NICE COMBINATION OF s EXTERIOR ON HEATED BLACK INTERIOR Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST
NO HIDDEN FEE. Just add HST & licensing.
NEW 4 BRAKES INSTALED THE DAY OF LISTING
FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US AT
ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339)
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
EXTENDED Warranty available up to 5 years some conditions apply******
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2